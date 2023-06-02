Just four Bayern Munich players called up to Germany for international play

In somewhat shocking news, Bayern Munich only had four players called up by Hansi Flick for Germany’s upcoming international slate of matches: Midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, plus attackers Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala.

Notably, Serge Gnabry was omitted, while Manuel Neuer (injury) and Thomas Müller (rest) were not expected to be called up at this stage:

Hansi Flick's squad for the upcoming international fixtures pic.twitter.com/E4co4JHSOT — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 2, 2023

It was initially hard to figure out why Gnabry did not make the cut after an above-average season, but Rudi Völler later disclosed that the 27-year-old is battling an ankle injury.

Some notable omissions or players not included are:

Niklas Süle, Borussia Dortmund

Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund

Marcel Halstenberg, RB Leipzig

Christian Günter, SC Freiburg

Armel Bella-Kotchap, Southampton

Josha Vagnoman, VfB Stuttgart

Mergim Berisha, FC Augsburg

Felix Nmecha, Wolfsburg

Ridle Baku, Wolfsburg

Mario Götze, Eintracht Frankfurt

Youssoufa Moukoko, Borussia Dortmund

Karim Adeyemi, Borussia Dortmund

Wolfsburg’s Lukas Nmecha might have been a candidate for a call-up, but is suffering through an ongoing knee injury.

Germany has friendlies scheduled with Ukraine, Poland, and Colombia for this upcoming round of matches:

Our fixtures for June have been announced, with friendlies against Poland and Colombia following our 1,000th game against Ukraine



More info https://t.co/Vs7xXCZXYW pic.twitter.com/jEl4F7oUUW — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) April 24, 2023

Below is the call-up list from the previous international break: