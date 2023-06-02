 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Weekend Warm-up Podcast is BACK! Get our thoughts on Bayern Munich's title, the executive fallout, and the upcoming insanity for the summer transfer window! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Just four Bayern Munich players called up to Germany for international play

Germany squad offers Hansi Flick some variety.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Sport-Club Freiburg v RB Leipzig - DFB Cup: Semifinal Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

In somewhat shocking news, Bayern Munich only had four players called up by Hansi Flick for Germany’s upcoming international slate of matches: Midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, plus attackers Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala.

Notably, Serge Gnabry was omitted, while Manuel Neuer (injury) and Thomas Müller (rest) were not expected to be called up at this stage:

It was initially hard to figure out why Gnabry did not make the cut after an above-average season, but Rudi Völler later disclosed that the 27-year-old is battling an ankle injury.

Some notable omissions or players not included are:

  • Niklas Süle, Borussia Dortmund
  • Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund
  • Marcel Halstenberg, RB Leipzig
  • Christian Günter, SC Freiburg
  • Armel Bella-Kotchap, Southampton
  • Josha Vagnoman, VfB Stuttgart
  • Mergim Berisha, FC Augsburg
  • Felix Nmecha, Wolfsburg
  • Ridle Baku, Wolfsburg
  • Mario Götze, Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Youssoufa Moukoko, Borussia Dortmund
  • Karim Adeyemi, Borussia Dortmund

Wolfsburg’s Lukas Nmecha might have been a candidate for a call-up, but is suffering through an ongoing knee injury.

Germany has friendlies scheduled with Ukraine, Poland, and Colombia for this upcoming round of matches:

Below is the call-up list from the previous international break:

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works