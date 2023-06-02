Just four Bayern Munich players called up to Germany for international play

In somewhat shocking news, Bayern Munich only had four players called up by Hansi Flick for Germany’s upcoming international slate of matches: Midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, plus attackers Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala.
Notably, Serge Gnabry was omitted, while Manuel Neuer (injury) and Thomas Müller (rest) were not expected to be called up at this stage:
Hansi Flick's squad for the upcoming international fixtures
It was initially hard to figure out why Gnabry did not make the cut after an above-average season, but Rudi Völler later disclosed that the 27-year-old is battling an ankle injury.
Some notable omissions or players not included are:
- Niklas Süle, Borussia Dortmund
- Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund
- Marcel Halstenberg, RB Leipzig
- Christian Günter, SC Freiburg
- Armel Bella-Kotchap, Southampton
- Josha Vagnoman, VfB Stuttgart
- Mergim Berisha, FC Augsburg
- Felix Nmecha, Wolfsburg
- Ridle Baku, Wolfsburg
- Mario Götze, Eintracht Frankfurt
- Youssoufa Moukoko, Borussia Dortmund
- Karim Adeyemi, Borussia Dortmund
Wolfsburg’s Lukas Nmecha might have been a candidate for a call-up, but is suffering through an ongoing knee injury.
Germany has friendlies scheduled with Ukraine, Poland, and Colombia for this upcoming round of matches:
Our fixtures for June have been announced, with friendlies against Poland and Colombia following our 1,000th game against Ukraine

Below is the call-up list from the previous international break:
The squad numbers for our March internationals
