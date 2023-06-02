Former Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn’s chief of staff let go by the club

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is beginning its turnover of the staff that surrounded former club CEO Oliver Kahn.

Interestingly, the report also touched on the uncertainty that exists for club technical director Marco Neppe, who does not know what the future holds for him as well:

Moritz Mattes, chief of staff under Kahn, has been dismissed. Meanwhile, Marco Neppe’s future remains uncertain. Neppe himself does not know whether he will be kept at the club. He’ll continue his work for now waiting for the sporting director situation to be resolved.

BFW Analysis

You might ask yourself, “Why is BFW writing about some corporate rando getting sacked?”

Well, back when the Kahn regime collapsed and the corporate restructuring was just taking shape, supervisory board member Uli Hoeneß spoke about Kahn’s “advisors” being responsible for the “unrest” at the club:

Hoeneß went even further to absolve Kahn from much of the true blame for how things played out as well. In fact, Hoeneß essentially said that Kahn surrounded himself with people who created the “unrest” and “bad atmosphere” at the club. Hoeneß says Kahn’s advisors in the background were responsible for the unrest, “the catastrophically bad atmosphere” at the club and an increasing lack of motivation. It would be interesting to know who those advisors were and why they had such influence, but Hoeneß also told kicker that Kahn and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić would have been fired even if they won the treble.

Things are still happening...and they just might be in motion for a while.