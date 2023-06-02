Are Bayern Munich on their way to becoming mentality monsters again?

Bayern Munich are known to have a mentality that is unmatched by most. This was especially true during the tenure of present-day Germany coach Hansi Flick. The players went after every ball and almost always overcame a deficit (i.e. 0-2 down to Mainz in January 2021 but ended up winning 5-2). However, their mentality as of late has been questioned.

Lackluster play after taking the lead and ending up losing the game from winning positions. This made the bosses question the mentality of the players:

In addition to the quality of the squad, the club’s bosses are also asking questions about the mentality of the players - does every player understand what it means to wear the Bayern shirt? Do some players prioritize themselves over the team? – Kicker journo Georg Holzner as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Well, the Rekordmeister have taken a step in the right direction because after conceding a penalty to Koln in the 81st minute in a tight title race with Borussia Dortmund (who needed to match Bayern’s result), the Bavarians knew what was on the line and pushed for a winner, which came in the 89th minute from Jamal Musiala.

The mentality problem may have writ large in the calendar year, but hopefully this gets the boys’ heads in the right place.