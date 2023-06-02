Transfer rumor: Bayern Munich could lose Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool

Could Bayern Munich be losing young midfield talent Ryan Gravenberch after just one season in Bavaria? Recently ousted sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić had made Gravenberch part of last summer transfer window’s spending haul, but after a frustrating campaign, other clubs are circling.

Former Bayern technical director Michael Reschke weighed in recently, tipping Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool side as the favorites to land the former Ajax defender.

“Liverpool are interested in him. They really want to have him,” Reschke said in an interview for Die Bayern-Woche (via @iMiaSanMia). “That speaks for the quality of the player.”

Thomas Tuchel handed Gravenberch a crucial start in midfield for the Bavarians’ final game of the season — a crucial matchday that decided the Bundesliga title. And the new Bayern manager gave the youngster a second vote of confidence, too: chasing the game, and absolutely needing another goal to secure the title, Tuchel kept Gravenberch on in midfield and hooked substitute Leon Goretzka after only fourteen minutes in order to send on Jamal Musiala.

That doesn’t mean Gravenberch’s place in Tuchel’s squad is clear, though, and it might not be enough to tempt the coveted talent to stay. As long as Bayern remain in a 4-2-3-1, Gravenberch will have Goretzka to contend with, and incoming players as well: Konrad Laimer from Leipzig, for one. At Liverpool, Gravenberch might be one of the key cogs of Klopp’s midfield rebuild — in what’s likely going to remain a 4-3-3.

If the Reds go in on Gravenberch, it’s going to be interesting to see how much a year in Bayern — and only three starts, 576 minutes of league play — has affected his market value.