Maximiliane Rall re-ups with Bayern Munich Frauen

After a brief scare over her future, Rall commited to another year in Munich.

By zippy86
FC Bayern Muenchen Celebrates Winning The Bundesliga Photo by Nathan Zentveld/Getty Images

Summer is always the season for change, but the FC Bayern Munich Frauen have locked down another one of their mainstays for one more year. Maximiliane Rall marks the latest of the season’s extensions and is now committed to the Bavarians for an extra year, to 2024.

“Maxi has a great mentality,” said FC Bayern Frauen coach Alexander Straus for FCBayern.com. “She has good timing and scores a lot of goals. She can play in different positions and is very flexible, that’s one of her great strengths, which we benefit from very much.

“We have a very strong team and very good players. We want to keep this team together and not change too much. So it’s important for us to keep Maxi. We build, we evolve and we grow together. It’s just the beginning of the process. Maxi has also developed very strongly this year and will continue to do so here in the coming season.”

The versatile wing player tallied 1438 minutes across 19 league appearances (16 starts), with five goals in her second season in Bayern colors.

“Of course we want to be as successful as possible again and get a little further in one or the other competition than we did this year,” Rall added. “I also hope that I remain injury-free and always have fun and enjoy football... I made a lot of friends here and met a lot of nice people. You always learn something new and that’s very important to me.”

