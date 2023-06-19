Liverpool reportedly pushing hard to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich

Ryan Gravenberch was never really in favor under Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich, but he did start to see some minutes towards the end of the season under Thomas Tuchel.

Gravenberch had voiced his frustration with his lack of minutes multiple times throughout the season and it really seemed as if he would be pushing for a move away from Bayern during the summer transfer window, so much so that his representatives had started to shop him around to potential suitors.

Per The Mirror’s Colin Millar (via @iMiaSanMia), Liverpool is currently pushing hard to try and sign Gravenberch this summer as Jurgen Klopp is looking to revamp the club’s aging midfield. They’ve already signed World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion, but they’re still looking for more reinforcements in the center of the pitch. In that area, they’ve already lost James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Arthur Melo, who’s career never got off the ground at Liverpool due to injury problems.

Millar also reports that Gravenberch himself is still open to a move away from Bayern this summer and that Manchester United has also expressed interest in the Dutch international. Despite Liverpool’s Premier League rivals also have an eye on the midfielder, it’s understood that Klopp’s side is more advanced in terms of potentially making a move this summer.

The Dutch national team just ended their UEFA Nations League campaign with a 4-2 loss to Croatia in the semifinals and then a 3-2 loss to Italy in the third place match. The international break is technically over for Ronald Koeman’s side, but Gravenberch was on duty with the Dutch U-21 side that’s prepping for the UEFA U-21 Euros. He played the first half of the 0-0 draw against Japan’s U-22s. Now that the international break is over, his future can be discussed in further detail.

Gravenberch’s contract at Bayern runs through June 2027 and Bayern only paid 18 and a half million euros for him, so Liverpool could wind up getting him for an even cheaper fee. Bayern could ask for a higher fee for him, but Klopp will be well aware of what Gravenberch was able to do at Ajax under Erik ten Hag and understand that his opportunities were few and far between in his maiden season at Bayern.