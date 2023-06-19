Report: Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug could be the solution at striker for Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich could be in the running for Werder Bremen striker and Germany international Niclas Füllkrug.

After months of flirtation with bigger names said to be available on the transfer market, the Bavarians could be looking to one of the the 6’2” (1.88m) target man, who has grown a reputation for being efficient in front of the net:

News #Füllkrug: FC Bayern is monitoring his situation (again) as he could become a serious option now - as reported yesterday. All details about Füllkrug and Bayern in our show tonight - Transfer Update @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/7Mo5JeTd4j — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 19, 2023

After being linked to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović, Benfica’s Gonçalo Ramos, Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz, and Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund, some fans are going to be upset about Füllkrug as a potential solution.

Plettenberg gave his breakdown on a post for Sky Sport as well:

According to Sky information, Munich was probably too late for the German Chelsea star Kai Havertz. The 24-year-old Neuner is apparently staying on the island and is close to a move to Arsenal. Thomas Tuchel would have been happy about Dusan Vlahović, the coach is a big fan of the Serbian attacker. But at the moment the trail to Vlahović according to Sky information is no longer hot. So who will go hunting for goals in the service of the record champions? The Sky Reporter also leaked that Bayern’s search for a striker was anything but a sure-fire success. Time is ticking and FCB urgently needs reinforcements. “And that’s why I’m staying with Niclas Füllkrug and I’m not ruling anything out with FC Bayern,” said Plettenberg.

BFW Analysis

Before anyone grabs their pitchforks and torches, there could be a positive way to view this. If Bayern Munich is not sure about the other candidates, the club could do worse than offering a short-term deal to Füllkrug.

Both Füllkrug and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could be considered to have injury issues over the course of their respective careers, but having both on the roster might be a decent bridge to a period where the Bavarians are comfortable spending nine figures on a striker they believe truly can be “the next one.”

If Bayern Munich does not feel as if any of the “big names” on the market fit what they want, the combination of Füllkrug, Choupo-Moting, and maybe Mathys Tel might have to be the way to go until the club has identified the player it believes can lead the attack for years to come.

