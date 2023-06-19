Report: Bayern Munich could outduel Liverpool, Newcastle United for Juventus star Federico Chiesa

According to a report from The Daily Express, Bayern Munich could be poised to steal Juventus winger Federico Chiesa away from Liverpool FC and Newcastle United:

Bayern Munich could reportedly be set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa this summer, with Thomas Tuchel said to be a huge admirer of the 25-year-old’s talents. Chiesa has been linked with a move to the Premier League since excelling for Italy at Euro 2020 and is said to have emerged as a target for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp looks to improve his squad over the coming weeks. Liverpool are thought to have already enquired about Chiesa’s availability, while Newcastle have also been credited with a desire to snap him up before Champions League football returns to St James’ Park next season. It seems as though Bayern Munich have also joined the race to land Chiesa, with the German champions ‘pushing hard’ to add him to their star-studded squad, according to Rai.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is said to be the driving force behind a move for Chiesa and the club is expected to submit a bid of €59 million for the Italian star.

While it might seem like overkill at the wing position, this could be a precursor to the Bavarians selling off other players. Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry have all been mentioned as candidates to be sold this summer.