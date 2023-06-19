Is Kyle Walker using Bayern Munich to squeeze more money from Manchester City?

Manchester City star Kyle Walker was rumored to be close to a deal with Bayern Munich, but it appears that the 33-year-old might end up inking a contract extension with Pep Guardiola’s club after all.

After days of “it’s getting close”-type rumors, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Walker and Manchester City could be working on a contract extension:

EXCL: Man City and Kyle Walker are in talks over contract extension. Sources believe this is still a possibility despite interest from Bayern. #MCFC Bayern want Walker but City are still in talks to discuss Kyle’s stay.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, however, has a report with Bayern Munich angling to get a deal done as soon as possible:

More on Kyle #Walker: FC Bayern wants to finalize the deal soon as he wants to join Tuchel as revealed. Bayern is working on a total verbal agreement now. ➡️ First talks and ideas about a possible package of €20-30m transfer fee - all in! ➡️ Negotiations ongoing. #MCFC

Two journalists, two differing view points…where does the truth reside?

That remains to be seen, but if Walker is yanking Bayern Munich by its chain just to get more money out of Manchester City, it would feel eerily similar to how things played out with West Ham’s Declan Rice — with the English midfielder dangling the carrot to Bayern Munich, only to have no real desire to leave the island.

Rice is expected to sign with Arsenal FC in the coming days.