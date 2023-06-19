Change of plans? Bayern Munich’s latest striker pursuit veers off what was expected

One thing was abundantly clear even last October — Bayern Munich was going to pursue a striker in the summer of 2023.

Now...we are here and most fans have no idea which way the Bavarians are leaning.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen? Too expensive.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani? Too complicated.

Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović? Out...but maybe not all the way.

It’s true, Vlahović might not be the apple of Bayern Munich’s eye, but he is still somewhere on the club’s list of potential transfers. Joining him are two names that were initially mentioned as possibilities, but then went radio silent: Benfica’s Gonçalo Ramos and Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund.

Let’s see what Sport1’s Kerry Hau is reporting (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Things have gone quiet at Bayern regarding the search for a new striker, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon... Nevertheless, the striker market will continue to be diligently observed. Dušan Vlahović, even though the interest in him has cooled, remains on the radar. Bayern also have two other options open: Gonçalo Ramos and Rasmus Højlund. In the case of Ramos, a few months ago, Jorge Mendes secured a mandate for the striker in order to transfer him to a top club. Mendes, who has been in regular contact with Bayern since he represents Cancelo, mentioned the name of Ramos to Bayern several times.

If you are wondering why things have not progressed more quickly for Bayern Munich, Hau has an answer for that:

Bayern are playing for time. Several clubs are also looking for a striker, but have not gone into action yet. At the moment, selling clubs have the upper hand and are driving the prices up. Buying clubs are hoping prices would drop later in the transfer window.

So...what happens if Bayern Munch does not get its man during the summer transfer window? Per Hau, giving Mathys Tel a baptism by fire is an option:

In the past few days, a scenario has been discussed internally - and that’s giving Mathys Tel more game time as a striker next season. Bayern currently have no top candidate and don’t want to get into activism with a view to the excessive prices of strikers. The general opinion is: instead of signing an expensive striker that not everyone is convinced of, rather give Tel his chance.

Can the striker due of Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting get the job done?

We might soon find out.