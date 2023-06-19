Bavarian Podcast Works S5E50: Should Germany sack Hansi Flick? + Bayern Munich missing out on (and landing) transfer targets

With all the Bayern Munich action confined to the transfer window for now, it’s time to shift gears and talk a little bit more about Germany and their recent failures on the pitch. Hansi Flick is currently reeling from a couple of dismal results vs Ukraine and Poland which has everyone reconsidering the idea of having him coach at the Euros.

On the Bayern end of things, Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is set to become the club’s latest defender signing while Kai Havertz slips out of the bosses hands and into the arms of Chelsea. Lots to talk about right now.

Meanwhile, Bavarian Podcast Works has been nominated for the 2023 edition of the World Soccer Talk — Best Club Podcast Award. Click on that link and go vote for us!

In this episode, INNN and Chuck talk about the following:

Is Hansi Flick on the chopping block at the German national team?

Should he be? Is it just a question of talent? Or could the coach do better?

INNN chimes in with some Thomas Muller propaganda (because why not?).

Julian Nagelsmann as Germany coach — WHAT IF?

Is Hansi Flick mishandling Niklas Sule?

Would you be surprised if Hansi Flick were sacked at this stage?

Shifting gears to the transfer talk — is Kim Min-jae a good transfer for Bayern Munich?

Kyle Walker to Bayern — is that a good idea?

Why Thomas Tuchel maybe shouldn’t be given too many options on the transfer market.

Why is Bayern Munich so hesitant to secure a striker?

How Choupo-Moting could end up being a starter next season.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.