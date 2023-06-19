Daily Schmankerl: Why is there so much drama with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies these days?; Manchester City’s Kyle Walker closing in on Bayern transfer?; PSG’s new boss; Pierre-Emile Højbjerg not making Bayern move; Perfection in San Jose; and MORE!

Let’s just be blunt: Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has not been great for about 2.5 seasons now.

He has been good at times, sloppy at others, but all-in-all, even his inconsistency is palatable because everyone see what he can be — if he actually wants to chase getting to that upper-echelon tier of players.

Davies does not — and has never — lacked support at Bayern Munich. So…why all the recent hubbub?

First, his agent spouted off about delaying contract talks at a time where Bayern Munich seemingly really wants to get a deal done. Then, Davies went on the “Say Less” podcast and said he was “stuck” playing left-back.

What gives?

Admittedly, Davies has had a tough period off-the-field after going through a public break-up that was singed even more by some rumors that were floated about him.

Surely, that would be tough for many people to go through, but it’s roughly a year later and Davies seems to be unnecessarily complicating matters for himself.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer addressed the situation with Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“Alphonso Davies has matured into Europe’s best defender with us. This is an enormous achievement. He can’t feel that uncomfortable in that position,” Hainer said.

Naturally, we asked our cracked expert staff to give their takes on why things have gone sideways and RIPLT stepped to the plate:

RIPLT: “I have seen people say that Davies’ agent is being a bit too meddlesome in his client’s affairs. At first I shrugged them off as typical agent moves (such as Davies halting contract talks) but the more I think about it, there might be some truth to it. If you remember, I covered Davies hosting a soccer camp in Canada and someone in the comments suggested that Davies and his agent are just trying to profit from the player’s popularity and make more money. Not that I’m saying that guy is right, but just to give you a perspective of how things with Davies are. Davies also came on at LW for Canada against Panama and scored within 8 minutes of coming on, so that should also explain why he started saying that he doesn’t want to play LB anymore. It’s down to interpretation but I think Nick Huoseh (Davies’ agent) is on his way to become a mini Pini “Piranha” Zahavi if it’s true that he is whispering stuff in Davies’ ear.”

Davies is definitely in an odd spot. If he truly does not want to play as a left-back, his future in Bavaria could be in doubt. As we know, the Bavarians have more than enough wings at the moment and adding Davies to the mix might represent overkill.

Back to the point, though, Davies is making some missteps in how he is communicating. It might seem benign enough, but Davies has just become the latest player criticizing the club or complaining about playing time, position, etc.

Once the floodgates open, it becomes very difficult to close them. At some point, Bayern Munich will start reining players in and ending the public discourse.

The rumors linking Bayern Munich to Manchester City star Kyle Walker emerged from nowhere and hit top speed pretty quickly.

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Walker wants to make the move and talks are advanced. However, a transfer fee would still need to be worked out between City and Bayern Munich

There is still a chance, however, for another team to swoop in and get Walker. According to 90Min.com, Sheffield United, Aston Villa, and West Ham are all in the mix, while the Saudis could also get involved:

Manchester City’s treble winning duo Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez are the latest players wanted by the Saudi Pro League, 90min understands. 33-year-old Walker remains an important part of Pep Guardiola’s plans despite not starting the final, though it’s believed that he’s considering his options. 90min understands that boyhood club Sheffield United are prepared to offer him a three-year contract in order to return to the Steel City, while Aston Villa and West Ham are also keeping tabs on his situation.

With all the Bayern Munich action confined to the transfer window for now, it’s time to shift gears and talk a little bit more about Germany and their recent failures on the pitch. Hansi Flick is currently reeling from a couple of dismal results vs Ukraine and Poland which has everyone reconsidering the idea of having him coach at the Euros.

On the Bayern end of things, Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is set to become the club’s latest defender signing while Kai Havertz slips out of the bosses hands and into the arms of Chelsea. Lots to talk about right now.

Meanwhile, Bavarian Podcast Works has been nominated for the 2023 edition of the World Soccer Talk — Best Club Podcast Award. Click on that link and go vote for us!

In this episode, INNN and Chuck talk about the following:

Is Hansi Flick on the chopping block at the German national team?

Should he be? Is it just a question of talent? Or could the coach do better?

INNN chimes in with some Thomas Muller propaganda (because why not?).

Julian Nagelsmann as Germany coach — WHAT IF?

Is Hansi Flick mishandling Niklas Sule?

Would you be surprised if Hansi Flick were sacked at this stage?

Shifting gears to the transfer talk — is Kim Min-jae a good transfer for Bayern Munich?

Kyle Walker to Bayern — is that a good idea?

Why Thomas Tuchel maybe shouldn’t be given too many options on the transfer market.

Why is Bayern Munich so hesitant to secure a striker?

How Choupo-Moting could end up being a starter next season.

Despite reports to the contrary, it looks like Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg might not be on Bayern Munich’s radar after all:

It will be Luis Enrique — and not Julian Nagelsmann — who takes the gig at Paris Saint-Germain:

After talks with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann collapsed last week Paris Saint-Germain looked to be back to the drawing board in their search for a successor to Christophe Galtier, who is set to leave after just one season in charge. A shortlist of candidates had emerged, with the likes of Sérgio Conceição, Mikel Arteta, and Luis Enrique being linked to the Ligue 1 champions. According to L’Équipe this afternoon, PSG have opted for the latter to take over, and the former Barcelona and Spain manager is now set to be their next manager – although there are several details still left to iron out.

The summer transfer window has not even opened yet, but things are wild at Bayern Munich. There is plenty to discuss, so let’s get right to it. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

RIP to Bayern Munich’s hopes for Declan Rice and maybe Dušan Vlahović.

Is Joshua Kimmich driving his teammates crazy with his on-field antics and backroom politics?

Bayern Munich is losing Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard. Dayot Upamecano and Noussair Mazraoui are rumored to be unhappy. Even Alphonso Davies’ contract extension went from “sure thing” to “uh-oh.” What can the Bavarians do...let’s look at the options — and there are plenty of good ones at center-back (maybe even some who can unseat Upamecano or De Ligt).

Bayern Munich’s Mamin Sanyang will join Bright Arrey-Mbi at Hannover 96:

