FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen talks about Bayern Munich counterpart Manuel Neuer

Since Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is still out of action, the current roster of Germany goalkeepers include Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp and FC Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen, the latter of which has become the starter for Germany (he’s also had a strong season for Barca). Ter Stegen wants to keep it that way (playing as Germany’s #1) for the time being.

“Manu is not available at the moment. At the moment, I’m #1 and my goal is to stay that way. If I continue to perform, I have a fair chance of continuing as #1. That is my clear goal. I want to be a big help for the national team next year,” Ter Stegen said (Suddeutsche Zeitung as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Having to play second fiddle to Neuer can wear one’s patience out, but Ter Stegen has always remained patient; if he’s called upon, he’ll give his all. “First of all, we have to say that Manu has done an excellent job over the last few years,” the 30-year-old said. “Of course, the last tournaments weren’t particularly good from us. Being patient isn’t always easy.”

“I’ve always tried to do my best and then it’s up to the coaches to decide,” he continued. “Hansi Flick recently emphasized that the performance principle applies to all positions, including in goal. Therefore, I want to convince with my performances and give the team what they need.”