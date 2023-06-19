Where does Mathys Tel fit in at Bayern Munich?

Mathys Tel is one of the bright stars currently on the Bayern Munich roster. The 18-year-old Stade Rennais import has proven to be a capable attacker when given the chance, but where is his exact position? He is a striker that can play on the wing; the ambiguous nature of his role has led to Tel being in limbo (Kicker as captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER):

In order to determine what will happen next with Mathys Tel, his perfect position must be clarified. [Former sporting director Hasan] Salihamidžić saw him as a striker, with [Julian] Nagelsmann he mostly played on the wing. With a new forward to come he has a lot of competition with [Eric Maxim] Choupo-Moting & on the wings.

Augsburg’s interest is currently not hot. Loan transactions only become an issue towards the end of the transfer window, it says internally. Bayern must first clarify whether Tel should immediately assert itself at Bayern and get enough playing time or whether a loan would make more sense.

Whatever the case, Tel’s agent Gadiri Camara says that his client would like to stay and fight for his place. “Many clubs in Europe would like to have Mathys — and not small ones. But we already communicated that it’s very clear to us Mathys will stay at Bayern to improve,” Camara said (Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl via @iMiaSanMia). “The club loves him; the fans love him — we want to build a love story together because Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world.”

“If you want to be a top player, you have to fight at a top club. Mathys definitely wants to be one of the best. He is at the right place for that,” Camara concluded.