That Charles Atlas Plan works after all: Bayern Munich’s dream of Kai Havertz likely shot down by Arsenal

Arsenal is one-upping Bayern Munich once again.

By CSmith1919
Charles Atlas Flexing Muscles on Beach

Remember that old Charles Atlas ad in comic books that featured a guy on the beach having sand kicked in his face? For years that was the relationship between Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC — with the Bavarians doing the kicking of the sand.

Now, however, the Gunners have channeled old Charlie and is doing the kicking of the sand and doling out the beat downs —at least when it comes to the transfer market.

First, Arsenal — for all intents and purposes — won the battle for West Ham’s Declan Rice. Now, the Gunners seem to have out-maneuvered the Bavarians on Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz, by getting an early start on the talks.

According to multiple journalists following the situation, Havertz prefers a move to Arsenal over Bayern Munich and a deal is getting closer and closer to being completed.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg says that Arsenal thinks Havertz is “perfect” for its style of play and that Havertz is “convinced” about the move:

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano chimed in with his reporting that very much lines up with the themes regarding Havertz’s desire to join the Gunners and that final negotiations are expected soon:

Sport1’s Kerry Hau is also confirming the reports:

Kai Havertz prefers to stay abroad. He is far with FC Arsenal, which is also willing to pay more transfer fee than Real Madrid. FC Bayern, even if Tuchel has a high opinion of him, is not in the race. No negotiations, no offer. @SPORT1

Finally, Sport Bild’s Christian Falk provided the information he has on the situation:

Havertz, who has not exactly thrived in England, is going to give it a another run in the Premier League. The move to Arsenal, however, does come with some risk for the German.

While it might be easy to discount this as Havertz looking to prove himself in the Premier League after his uneven Chelsea run, it does seem a little concerning that his old coach (Thomas Tuchel) now being the boss at the biggest club in his home country (who seemingly would have willing to pay him what he wants) could not get a deal done.

That, however, is water under the bridge and Bayern Munich must now focus on what to do next with its attack.

For Havertz, there will be great pressure to produce in a role that is not his natural position — and likely very little patience with growing pains. While Bayern Munich fans can be tough, it would have likely been a softer landing in the Bundesliga than with Arsenal FC.

