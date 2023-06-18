Is it happening? Report says Napoli’s Kim Min-jae has chosen Bayern Munich over Manchester United and Newcastle United

According to a report from Foot Mercato journalists Santi Aouna and Sébastien Denis (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae has chosen to join Bayern Munich over Manchester United and Newcastle United:

Kim Min-jae has chosen Bayern - and other interested clubs have been informed. Full agreement almost reached with the player’s agent. ~ €10m net/year salary as well as a ‘huge’ agent’s fee. Manchester United and Newcastle will turn to other targets.

If true, the South Korea international will be the first big “non-free transfer” for Bayern Munich during this window. At 26-years-old, Kim will provide some much needed depth now that Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard are expected to leave the club.

While Matthijs de Ligt has been lauded for his play during the 2022/23 season, Dayot Upamecano has taken some heat for his second half performances. Kim could become an integral figure for Bayern Munich if Upamecano’s comfort level with Thomas Tuchel does not get to where the coach needs it to be.

In addition to Kim, though, Bayern Munich is also reportedly looking at Villarreal’s Pau Torres as well to help fill the void of having no left-footed center-back on the roster.