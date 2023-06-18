Daily Schmankerl: More info on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Manchester City’s Kyle Walker; Bayern boys recruiting Niclas Füllkrug?; Bayern could ink two defenders; Real Madrid eyeing Randal Kolo Muani; FC Barcelona backing off Joshua Kimmich?; and MORE!

According to Sport1 journalists Kerry Hau and PJ Berger, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is the driving force behind the club’s rumored push to bring in Manchester City outside-defender Kyle Walker.

Tuchel is a fan of Walker from his time spent with Chelsea FC in the Premier League and also wants competition for Noussair Mazraoui, who has reportedly been unhappy with his role under Tuchel:

Thomas Tuchel is the main driving force behind the idea of ​​​​signing Kyle Walker. In addition to his footballing qualities, Tuchel particularly appreciates Walker’s experience and mentality. The Englishman would mainly compete with Mazraoui at RB.

Walker would certainly a dynamic to the backline that would help replace Pavard’s more defensive mindset. Mazraoui and Alphonso Davies are more attacking-minded outside-backs, who often can create issues for the opposition. At times, however, the duo of Mazraoui and Davies would venture too far up field together and give opposing teams the chance to quickly counter-attack with an odd-man rush.

Walker could be seen as a remedy for those imbalances.

Bayern Munich is going hard after Napoli’s Kim Min-jae and Villarreal’s Pau Torres. You might be wondering the impetus behind the pursuits or how they fit. Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg has that breakdown:

Understand that Min-Jae Kim AND Pau Torres are possible - for #FCBayern! - Kim the most advanced as he’s the transfer target No. 1 for the defense - Verbal agreement in sight - it‘s close - Torres, feasible and a left-footed center - Bayern informed on all transfer conditions - Hernández —>Torres - Pavard —> Walker - Kim —> Independent of them.

Kim has reportedly already decided to join Bayern Munich, but it remains to be seen if the move goes through and also what exactly what will happen with Torres.

Real Madrid might take advantage of Bayern Munich’s rumored exit from the race for Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani:

Real Madrid have been quoted a fee of €80m by Eintracht Frankfurt in their pursuit of striker Randal Kolo Muani.

FC Barcelona is going to step away from its rumored pursuit of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich:

Barcelona have cooled their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich and expect the German to remain with his current club.

If the Catalans just wanted to play a game to irritate the Bavarians...well, they were successful. It just seems like Barca might come knocking on the door in 2024 if the club really wants Kimmich.

If not, no harm, no foul, I guess.

Germany international Robin Gosens has been linked to a move to Union Berlin, but might not want to leave Inter Milan:

Union Berlin is interested in Robin #Gosens - confirmed. First call via La Gazzetta dello Sport.



➡️ Gosens, he doesn‘t want to leave @Inter as he is happy now

➡️ He will only consider a transfer in case that Inter tells him that he can leave the club

➡️ Price valuation:… pic.twitter.com/XhJ6Pa5joP — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 17, 2023

Werder Bremen star Niclas Füllkrug was recently asked if any of his Germany teammates — specifically those from Bayern Munich — were recruiting him:

Bayern are looking for a striker. Are Bayern players trying to lure you to Munich?



Niclas Füllkrug: "I don't want to comment on rumours. I'm totally relaxed. There's nothing to throw me off"



[@BILDamSONNTAG] pic.twitter.com/UFKLIQbT5D — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 17, 2023

Füllkrug has become a bit of a divisive figure among Bayern Munich fans. Some would be okay with the striker coming to help be a “bridge solution”, while others see him as redundant to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

In the end, Füllkrug’s saga might extend until the end of the window...and by that point, the Bavarians might be willing to take a flier on the 30-year-old if they have not solved their striker issue.