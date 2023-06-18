Bayern Munich technical director Marco Neppe to remain at the club “for now”

Bayern Munich are set to enter the summer 2023 transfer window without a sporting director in place — thanks to the sacking of Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić after the Bundesliga season finale. But Brazzo’s right hand, technical director Marco Neppe, is still around, as reported by Az’s Maximilian Koch.

And that’s good news for the club. Via @iMiaSanMia:

Marco Neppe is staying at Bayern for now. Neppe has good contacts with players and agents and plays an important part in preparing negotiations and signings for Hoeneß and Rummenigge.

Neppe was an impressive and important part of Bayern Munich’s recruitment team last summer, which consisted of himself, Brazzo, and then-coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Now Neppe is the last man standing. As Bayern’s search for a Brazzo successor drags on, Neppe’s task this summer will be to collaborate with Thomas Tuchel, Uli Hoeneß, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as the Bavarians try to secure their next targets.

First among those? Looks like it’s Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae and Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker, as two Bayern defensive stalwarts — Lucas Hernández and Benjamin Pavard — look less and less likely to renew their contracts.

