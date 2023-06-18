Leon Goretzka says it’s a privilege to play alongside Joshua Kimmich at Bayern Munich

When they signed five-year contract extensions in the fall of 2021, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka looked like foundational cornerstones in Bayern Munich’s vision for the future of the club. In a recent interview with Sport1 (transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), Goretzka spoke in praise of his midfield partner.

“Jo has actually always had my back in recent years. I’m 100% convinced of Joshua’s qualities. As a player and even more as a person. I appreciate him a lot, as a friend & teammate. It’s a privilege to play with him for our country and at Bayern,” Goretzka told Sport1.

The midfield pivot partners embodied leadership on and off the pitch as well as the club’s Mia san Mia spirit. Both are involved extensively in socio-political issues off the pitch. They spearheaded the #WeKickCorona campaign during the beginning stages of the coronavirus pandemic to help raise money for charitable institutions that raised money for individuals without access to the proper resources to protect themselves. for example.

Goretzka’s past two seasons haven’t gone quite as well as Kimmich’s have, and their pivot partnership could be at stake. Between free transfer arrivals Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) and Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), and the club’s efforts to retain talented youngster Ryan Gravenberch, competition for playing time in central midfield at Bayern is sure to heat up.

Goretzka’s injury struggles over the past several seasons haven’t helped him secure his spot, either.

But Goretzka looks intent on staying through the summer transfer window and fighting for his place under Thomas Tuchel. With the mutual backing and camaraderie he enjoys with Kimmich, there’s hope that the pair can unlock their potential again in 2023/24.