Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala gets special message from Germany legend Miroslav Klose

Jamal Musiala is one of the hottest players in world football right now, despite just turning 20 earlier this year. In fact, it can be said that he cemented his status as a Bayern Munich legend for winning us the Bundesliga for two years running: scoring goal number three in the 3-1 against Borussia Dortmund last year and the winning goal against FC Koln in the 2-1 win on the last day of the 2022/23 season. His reward? Getting a message from none other than Germany legend Miroslav Klose:

I got so many messages. The goal was incredible for me, my family was so happy. Miro Klose texted me. We always had a good relationship at Bayern. His message made me very happy. – Sport Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Klose is known for his fair play during his playing career and for promoting it to younger players. To see him congratulating Musiala after such a big moment is wholesome, just lovely to see.