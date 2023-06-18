Didi Hamann thinks Kai Havertz could have worked at Bayern Munich

Barring anything crazy happening, Bayern Munich appears to have lost another transfer battle to one-time, 98-pound weakling Arsenal FC.

This time, the Bavarians are likely to watch the Gunners ink Kai Havertz. Though nothing is official on Havertz — or even one-time Bayern Munich obsession Declan Rice — it does appear that the Arsenal is setting itself up for a nice haul during this summer transfer window.

In speaking to Casinos En Ligne, noted pundit Didi Hamann said that he thinks a move to Bayern Munich would have worked for Havertz and would have been good for both parties. Hamann also realizes that the 24-year-old might need a support system around him.

“Kai Havertz is a player who needs an arm around his shoulder. With all the uncertainty at Chelsea, I don’t think he’s had the support he needs in order for him to perform at his highest level. We’ll have to see if Havertz is one of those players who is offloaded in the summer and if the new manager wants him,” Hamann said. “I know he still has more to offer Chelsea, even when he scored the goal in the Champions League final, he should’ve done more.”

Hamann acknowledged that he likes Havertz as a player, but did have some doubts that a deal with Bayern Munich could get done.

“I’m such a big fan of Havertz, I think he can fit into most teams in the world. He’s been playing in the wrong position at Chelsea, Havertz is not a center-forward. Give him a role behind a striker and he’ll show how smart of a player he is. I know Bayern Munich rate him, but we don’t know who is making the decisions at the moment,” Hamann said.

At this stage, it is unclear if Bayern Munich’s new power structure is aligned or is positioned to make things happen quickly. A signing of Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae and Villarreal defender Pau Torres, might help fans feel more confident that everything is working in unison within the walls of Säbener Straße.

Until a signing for the attack happens, however, there will be some lingering doubt.