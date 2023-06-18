Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

As always, Bayern Munich had a laundry list of players call up for this international session.

Let’s take a look at who got the nod for their respective countries when all was said and done:

Austria

Marcel Sabitzer

Konrad Laimer

Canada

Alphonso Davies

Croatia

Josip Stanišić

France

Kingsley Coman

Benjamin Pavard

Dayot Upamecano

France — Youth (Maurice Revello Tournament Team)

Mathys Tel

Germany

Leon Goretzka

Joshua Kimmich

Jamal Musiala

Leroy Sané

Morocco

Noussair Mazraoui

Netherlands

Matthijs de Ligt

Daley Blind

Netherlands U-21

Ryan Gravenberch

Portugal

Joao Cancelo (technically still on loan, but not expected to be retained)

Raphael Guerreiro (incoming)

Senegal

Sadio Mane

Switzerland

Yann Sommer

De Ligt already took a hit as he went down with a minor injury in camp with the Netherlands and Serge Gnabry was not called up due to existing issues that were lingering from Bayern Munich’s season, but otherwise, the players seem to be progressing at their respective camps.