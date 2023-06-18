 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

Bayern Munich’s boys are busy.

By CSmith1919
Germany v Ukraine - International Friendly Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

As always, Bayern Munich had a laundry list of players call up for this international session.

Let’s take a look at who got the nod for their respective countries when all was said and done:

Austria

  • Marcel Sabitzer
  • Konrad Laimer

Canada

  • Alphonso Davies

Croatia

  • Josip Stanišić

France

  • Kingsley Coman
  • Benjamin Pavard
  • Dayot Upamecano

France — Youth (Maurice Revello Tournament Team)

  • Mathys Tel

Germany

  • Leon Goretzka
  • Joshua Kimmich
  • Jamal Musiala
  • Leroy Sané

Morocco

  • Noussair Mazraoui

Netherlands

  • Matthijs de Ligt
  • Daley Blind

Netherlands U-21

  • Ryan Gravenberch

Portugal

  • Joao Cancelo (technically still on loan, but not expected to be retained)
  • Raphael Guerreiro (incoming)

Senegal

  • Sadio Mane

Switzerland

  • Yann Sommer

De Ligt already took a hit as he went down with a minor injury in camp with the Netherlands and Serge Gnabry was not called up due to existing issues that were lingering from Bayern Munich’s season, but otherwise, the players seem to be progressing at their respective camps.

