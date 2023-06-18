Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

As always, Bayern Munich had a laundry list of players call up for this international session.
Let’s take a look at who got the nod for their respective countries when all was said and done:
Austria
- Marcel Sabitzer
- Konrad Laimer
Canada
- Alphonso Davies
Croatia
- Josip Stanišić
France
- Kingsley Coman
- Benjamin Pavard
- Dayot Upamecano
France — Youth (Maurice Revello Tournament Team)
- Mathys Tel
Germany
- Leon Goretzka
- Joshua Kimmich
- Jamal Musiala
- Leroy Sané
Morocco
- Noussair Mazraoui
Netherlands
- Matthijs de Ligt
- Daley Blind
Netherlands U-21
- Ryan Gravenberch
Portugal
- Joao Cancelo (technically still on loan, but not expected to be retained)
- Raphael Guerreiro (incoming)
Senegal
- Sadio Mane
Switzerland
- Yann Sommer
De Ligt already took a hit as he went down with a minor injury in camp with the Netherlands and Serge Gnabry was not called up due to existing issues that were lingering from Bayern Munich’s season, but otherwise, the players seem to be progressing at their respective camps.
