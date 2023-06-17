 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller rejects a move to Saudi Arabia

One legend of the game is still not done at top level.

FC Bayern Muenchen Celebrates Winning The Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and an increasing cast of football’s biggest stars are being tempted by the massive paydays available in the Middle East. But one player who won’t be joining them there, at least not yet, is Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller.

An overture has been made to the 33-year-old attacking midfielder, but it’s been rejected, as reported by Sport Bild (captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Thomas Müller has rejected an enquiry from Saudi Arabia. Müller quickly made it clear that a move to Saudi Arabia is not an option for him, especially not for 3 years as the offer was.

The ever-lovable Raumdeuter is so far a rarity in the modern footballing world: a one-club man. The Bavarians will hope that lasts for a long time, and interestingly, the lack of appeal of a relatively long-term deal might offer a clue as to Müller’s intentions of his own playing future.

Müller’s contract at Bayern runs through 2024, and was last extended in the Spring of 2022.

