Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller rejects a move to Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and an increasing cast of football’s biggest stars are being tempted by the massive paydays available in the Middle East. But one player who won’t be joining them there, at least not yet, is Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller.

An overture has been made to the 33-year-old attacking midfielder, but it’s been rejected, as reported by Sport Bild (captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Thomas Müller has rejected an enquiry from Saudi Arabia. Müller quickly made it clear that a move to Saudi Arabia is not an option for him, especially not for 3 years as the offer was.

The ever-lovable Raumdeuter is so far a rarity in the modern footballing world: a one-club man. The Bavarians will hope that lasts for a long time, and interestingly, the lack of appeal of a relatively long-term deal might offer a clue as to Müller’s intentions of his own playing future.

Müller’s contract at Bayern runs through 2024, and was last extended in the Spring of 2022.

Want more info on the striker debate? What about the rumors of Declan Rice to Bayern Munich? Well, look no further than our newest podcast episode! We talk transfers in this one, and it goes rather in-depth. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

And while you’re at it, please throw a vote our way for the 2023 Best Club Podcast Award at WorldSoccerTalk! As always, we appreciate all your support!