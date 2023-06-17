 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Interested in an in-depth look at Germany's loss to Poland? Then check out our postgame podcast! Click here to listen to it on Spotify! Oh, and don't bother with the highlights.

Filed under:

FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has no doubt on why Xavi wants Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich

The courtship FC Barcelona to Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich is ongoing.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As expected, FC Barcelona coach Xavi ruffled some feathers at Bayern Munich when he spoke openly about midfielder Joshua Kimmich last week.

Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who now stars for the Catalans, does not see what all of the hubbub is about, though. The Polish Hitman thinks that it is only natural that Xavi would seek out a talented, driven performer like Kimmich.

“Such a player is the desire of every coach. This is not a secret,” Lewandowski told Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg.

That might be true, but it is not stopping the Bavarians from being protective of the Germany international. Things are in a bit of a state of flux at Bayern Munich. The upcoming summer transfer window could see a lot of changes happen and things could give off the appearance of being “unstable” — just the type of environment that a maniacal player like Kimmich would rebel against.

Surely, Lewandowski’s candor will stoke the fire at Säbener Straße even more.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 173 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works