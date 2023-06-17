FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has no doubt on why Xavi wants Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich

As expected, FC Barcelona coach Xavi ruffled some feathers at Bayern Munich when he spoke openly about midfielder Joshua Kimmich last week.

Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who now stars for the Catalans, does not see what all of the hubbub is about, though. The Polish Hitman thinks that it is only natural that Xavi would seek out a talented, driven performer like Kimmich.

“Such a player is the desire of every coach. This is not a secret,” Lewandowski told Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg.

That might be true, but it is not stopping the Bavarians from being protective of the Germany international. Things are in a bit of a state of flux at Bayern Munich. The upcoming summer transfer window could see a lot of changes happen and things could give off the appearance of being “unstable” — just the type of environment that a maniacal player like Kimmich would rebel against.

Surely, Lewandowski’s candor will stoke the fire at Säbener Straße even more.