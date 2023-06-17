Fabrizio Romano: ex-Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann will NOT become PSG manager

Julian Nagelsmann has been out of a job ever since the middle of March during the international break when Bayern Munich announced the decision to sack him and replace him with Thomas Tuchel. Since then, the former Bayern, RB Leipzig and TSG Hoffenheim manager has been linked with a handful of job opportunities, but was most recently touted to become Christophe Galtier’s replacement at Paris Saint-Germain. Ironically enough, it was Bayern, still under Nagelsmann’s watch, that knocked out PSG in the Champions League round of 16 this season, which aided in the discontent with Galtier as the Parisian’s manager.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi and PSG’s board are actively trying to replace Galtier even though he is technically still under contract with the Ligue 1 champions. It’s understood that he’s not the right man for the job and he’s already been offered to West Ham United, but the Europa Conference League winners are opting to stick with David Moyes.

Per football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the latest development with Nagelsmann is that he will NOT become the next manager of PSG. He had been in intensive talks this past week with the club to become Galtier’s managerial replacement in the French capital, but the club did not agree on key details that Nagelsmann brought up in their discussions. Romano cites French outlet L’Equipe as the source of this reporting.

L’Equipe also reports that PSG wants to try to have their decision for a new manager finalized by next week, though it is unclear who, exactly, the Galtier replacement will wind up being. As for Galtier, in addition to West Ham, the outbound manager had been offered to SSC Napoli before the Serie A champions decided to go with Rudi Garcia to replace Luciano Spalletti, who is taking a much-deserved sabbatical after clinching Napoli’s first Scudetto in over 30 years.

For Nagelsmann, the search for a new club continues. He’s now been without a job for three months. Perhaps, as he alluded to originally, he will want to take some time off before jumping back in to another job. For now, Nagelsmann looks to be carefully awaiting the right opportunity.