Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Poland 1-0 Germany (International Friendly)

If the confidence of the Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund personnel in the Germany team wasn’t already low considering how the Bundesliga ended, Germany’s latest result did them no favors. In this podcast, Rayyan and Samrin discuss the 1-0 loss to Poland:

The gap between Thilo Kehrer and Jonas Hofmann in the first half

Rayyan’s deeper look at Germany’s setup today

How Joshua Kimmich is impacted when Germany’s back three is narrow

Whether Kimmich fits better in a back three or back four

What Kimmich’s best position is for Germany

Some headscratchers such as Kai Havertz up front

Another headscratcher in Niclas Füllkrug’s exclusion from the start

Some regrets from the World Cup, especially in line-up decisions

Is Hansi Flick’s job safe?

What does Thilo Kehrer add to this team?

Are there any answers to Germany’s fullback problems?

The confusion in midfield with a focus on Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and later, Leroy Sané

Is Julian Nagelsmann an option for Germany? Is he the answer for Germany much like Flick was for Bayern?

