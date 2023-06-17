Robin Gosens, Antonio Rüdiger react to Germany’s defeat to Poland

So close, but what’s missing? Germany peppered Poland with shots (25) and shots on target (9) but all it took was one well-placed corner on the other end for Arsenal FC center-back Jakub Kiwior to score the game’s decisive goal. All the possession, none of the points — an unfortunately familiar storyline for Bayern Munich fans this season. So much for a summer break!

After the match, Germany’s Robin Gosens (Inter Milan) and Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) reflected on the 1-0 defeat. Their comments were captured via DFB.de:

“I had hoped that we would be able to celebrate a win today, which would have been crucial for both myself and our country,” said Gosens, whose second-half substitution provided a lift for the Germans. “We played well in the second half and create a lot of chances, which we should have managed to reward ourselves for. That’s what we’re lacking, in order to finally be able to head home victorious. We need to continue to build on our performance in the second half.”

It was a welcome return to form for the 28-year-old, who has floated in and out of the national team setup since his starring role in EURO 2020 in the summer of 2021, and whose future may see him return to Germany in this summer’s transfer window.

Rüdiger put in a 90-minute shift but could only watch from the defense as Polish keeper Wojciech Szczęsny denied every German effort. Whatever it was, it was not enough.

“We’re missing that final push, that final pass, and then we end up losing a game like that,” the ex-Chelsea FC defender lamented.

Can’t get enough of that game? (Seriously?) Well, have we got the post-game Pod for you. Join Samrin and Rayyan (Cyler) as they discuss Germany’s back three setup, Niclas Füllkrug’s exclusion from the XI, fullbacks, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann, a look back at the World Cup, and all manner of delights. Listen on Spotify, or via the player below:

And while you’re at it, please throw a vote our way for the 2023 Best Club Podcast Award at WorldSoccerTalk! As always, we appreciate all your support!