Vote! Player ratings: Poland 1 - 0 Germany — men’s international friendly

Germany dropped a 1-0 result to Poland on Friday, somehow managing to outdo the disappointment of their first game from this June’s international break, a 3-3 draw to Ukraine. Hansi Flick stuck with a back three that continues to inspire little confidence, and Germany’s misfiring attackers continue to fail to come up with the goods.

As Bayern Munich transfer window news heats up, one of the latest links is to Chelsea FC forward and former Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz. In his latest showing leading the line for his country, Havertz didn’t deliver — and his Leverkusen successor in attacking midfield Florian Wirtz, also on Bayern’s radar, didn’t either.

At least long-time Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski didn’t light up the scoreboard in this one.

There’s lots to ponder about this lineup and this formation. How long will Flick persist with it? Will he find his wingbacks? How about a striker? For now, there’s just a defeat to chew on until Tuesday’s match against Colombia. Here’s how Bild rated the proceedings — what BFW staff writer colorfully dubbed an ‘eldritch horror’:

Can’t get enough of that game? (Seriously?) Well, have we got the post-game Pod for you. Join Samrin and Rayyan (Cyler) as they discuss Germany’s back three setup, Niclas Füllkrug’s exclusion from the XI, fullbacks, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann, a look back at the World Cup, and all manner of delights. Listen on Spotify, or via the player below:

