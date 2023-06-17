“We need results”: Hansi Flick laments Germany’s dismal display against Poland

Germany’s experimental period post-World Cup isn’t going so well. After rescuing a draw in the closing minutes against Ukraine, the once-mighty men’s national team fell to Poland 1-0, despite a lion’s share of possession and shots.

“The result is absolutely disappointing,” said ex-Bayern Munich and current national team coach Hansi Flick after the game (Das Erste, via @iMiaSanMia). “We were too jittery in the first half, the pace wasn’t there, we didn’t create enough convincing chances to score. We improved in the second half and created chances, but [Polish keeper Wojciech] Szczęsny made excellent saves. The team tried in the second half, but they have to take their chances in front of goal.”

It’s a Germany line-up that isn’t quite at full strength, one could say. Bayern stalwarts Thomas Müller and Serge Gnabry are among those getting a break as Flick experiments with some fresh blood. One of those — 21-year-old AC Milan center-back Malick Thiaw — made a strong impression in his debut.

“Malick Thiaw had a great game, so we’re pleased to have a young player that can play at a high level,” Flick enthused in comments captured by DFB.de.

Still, it’s turning into an uncomfortable international period and the pressure’s on for a more positive showing against Colombia on Tuesday.

“We need results,” Flick concluded. “We’re going through a process and the conviction is just not there yet, we have to get there. We’re in a phase that’s not quite easy. But we’ll get out of it.”

Can’t get enough of that game? (Seriously?) Well, have we got the post-game Pod for you. Join Samrin and Rayyan (Cyler) as they discuss Germany’s back three setup, Niclas Füllkrug’s exclusion from the XI, fullbacks, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann, a look back at the World Cup, and all manner of delights. Listen on Spotify, or via the player below:

And while you’re at it, please throw a vote our way for the 2023 Best Club Podcast Award at WorldSoccerTalk! As always, we appreciate all your support!