Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Germany vs. Poland; Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle, Tottenham eyeing Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch; Chelsea’s Mateo Kovačić and RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City?; Bayern target not moving; and MORE!

If you were the United States right now, you might be asking Germany if they want to push their friendly up to next week.

Is this even worth any Bayern Munich player risking injury at this point? Of course, it is, but this is getting very tough to justify.

The German national team turned in another lackluster effort in a 1-0 loss to Poland. The downward spiral continues as Hansi Flick seems to have no answers.

Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Let’s start with the lineup:

Yes, these are just friendlies and Flick has some players missing that would positively affect things, but this group was poor. The attack has no bite, the midfield and defense was nothing short of “meh” and the team is incredibly difficult to watch.

I was pumped to see Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala playing together, but it fizzled badly. The youngsters are talented enough to eventually figure it out...but how long will it take? Likely too long to be impactful at the Euros next summer.

The weird part of that tandem is that — individually I don’t think either was necessarily poor — they just didn’t look good together. I know...it’s weird.

Emre Can did not look great and neither Jonas Hofmann, nor Benjamin Heinrichs took advantage of a chance to assert themselves at positions (left wing-back and right wing-back) that are begging for someone to own them.

Robin Gosens, however, is starting to look like his former (pre torn-ACL) self. Julian Brandt took a promising turn as a sub as well.

I though Kai Havertz had a solid game, but a No. 9 is going to have to find a way to score in that type of match. Hopefully, Havertz can start to troubleshoot ways to do just that for Germany.

Germany. Joshua Kimmich had a very solid game.

Malick Thiaw put forth a great effort. Hopefully there is more where that came from.

Was Agent Lewandowski trying to lay the groundwork here?

Overall, what can you say? This is bad. Flick is not looking like he can power this group to victory or even problem solve any of the current issues that the team has. As much as it might seem unfathomable for anyone to envision Flick getting sacked, the DFB might have to consider drastic measures to have any hope of a respectable showing at the Euros (this pains me to write as a #ProFlickGuy).

If Bayern Munich wants to sell disgruntled midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, it will have no shortage of suitors.

Liverpool FC, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, and Newcastle United are all interested in the Dutchman:

Despite this lack of playing time, 90min understands that the player has garnered plenty of interest from Premier League clubs heading into the summer transfer window. Most notably, Liverpool have registered their keenness to sign Gravenberch this summer, with the Netherlands international making their long list of midfield targets. 90min reported back in April that the Reds are interested in a loan deal for the midfielder, and that remains the case. Liverpool’s preference to sign the player on loan, however, has stalled any progress on a potential move to Anfield as Bayern are keen to sell the player outright if they allow him to leave this summer. Sources have confirmed that West Ham United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping an eye on Gravenberch’s situation too but, as things stand, the player prefers a move to Liverpool.

The summer transfer window has not even opened yet, but things are wild at Bayern Munich. There is plenty to discuss, so let’s get right to it. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

RIP to Bayern Munich’s hopes for Declan Rice and maybe Dušan Vlahović.

Is Joshua Kimmich driving his teammates crazy with his on-field antics and backroom politics?

Bayern Munich is losing Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard. Dayot Upamecano and Noussair Mazraoui are rumored to be unhappy. Even Alphonso Davies’ contract extension went from “sure thing” to “uh-oh.” What can the Bavarians do...let’s look at the options — and there are plenty of good ones at center-back (maybe even some who can unseat Upamecano or De Ligt).

While Bayern Munich has been rumored to have interest in RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol, it was always debatable on whether or not the Bavarians would have financial stomach to handle that large of a deal for a defender (some rumors say over nine figures).

Manchester City, however, might be craving such a move:

Understand Manchester City are advancing on Josko Gvardiol deal on player side. Negotiations on personal terms are progressing well, same as Kovacic. #MCFC



Leipzig will only sell Gvardiol for huge fee otherwise they are prepared to keep him for one more season. pic.twitter.com/ckKB9qX9Vr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2023

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed the news as well:

ManCity is pushing for #Gvardiol. Understand the club is preparing an offer.



Gvardiol, keen to leave RB Leipzig this summer! #MCFC



➡️ Bayern informed about transfers conditions but he’s considered to be too expensive

➡️ RB wants €100m now

➡️ Release clause in 2024 of… pic.twitter.com/nF0TrIkQ6X — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 16, 2023

It looks like Manchester City’s long-rumored deal for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovačić could go down soon:

Manchester City, advancing also on club side to get Mateo Kovacić deal done as soon as possible ⏳ #MCFC



Personal terms 100% agreed - Kovacić wants the move. https://t.co/2zypiWsY5y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2023

Here is a little more information as well:

More on Mateo Kovacić deal. Man City and Chelsea are in direct contact, talks are taking place — expectation is for deal to happen, just not done yet. #MCFC



Kovacić agreed personal terms with City 10 days ago. All parties want the same — full agreement, expected very soon. pic.twitter.com/4SsWsdiRyl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2023

You want to talk Bayern Munich and Germany? We’ve got you covered.

Bayern Munich is in the middle of about a million transfer rumors and is looking to add — at least — three key players this summer. Germany is in the throes of trying to figure out who it is as a national team and is facing three opponents in friendlies over the next week.

Indeed, there is much to yack about when it comes to some of your favorite topics. Here is what is on tap for this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works Flagship Show:

A look at Germany’s squad for the slate of matches during this international session.

Why Hansi Flick is towing a fine line between job security and getting sacked.

What could go right for Germany.

Why some German linchpins might be out of luck moving forward.

How the summer transfer window could turn out disastrous for Bayern Munich. What if Bayern Munich doesn’t get any of the big name players that it wants?

Wolfsburg center-back Micky van de Ven was reportedly ready to push aside interest from Bayern Munich in favor of a move to the Premier League. However, Wolfsburg says he is not for sale anyway:

Micky van de Ven was on the list as he’s a left-footed centre. Player was aware of Bayern‘s interest but it’s not hot now. He is open to leave Wolfsburg as there’s is an interest from the Premier League.



Understand, he’s not for sale! No release clause. No price tag!… pic.twitter.com/6MF0XWccSF — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 16, 2023

Both Hernandez brothers could be on the move this summer.

Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez is headed to Paris Saint-Germain and his brother, Theo, could be leaving AC Milan for Manchester United or Manchester City: