PSG line up another Bayern Munich recruit in Benjamin Pavard

After suffering a disappointing 2022/23 season, which included a 3-0 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain knew it needed to make some changes.

PSG was linked to former Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann (and that pursuit either is still on...or completely off depending on who you believe).

But the Bavarian raid does not stop there.

Currently, they are pursuing Bayern’s record signing, center-back Lucas Hernandez. And now, according to L’Equipe, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, they are targeting another Bayern center back in the form of Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard’s contract, as Hernandez’s, expires in 2024, meaning Bayern would need to sell this summer in order to generate a transfer fee. And, seeing as Pavard (again, as Hernandez) is French, perhaps a move to Qatar Paris, France’s capital, might entice the wantaway defender.

The news in itself is not surprising. It’s been an open secret for a long time that Pavard wants to leave in Munich in search of pastures anew and opportunities to play in his favored position of center back. But the idea that both center backs want to go to the same club, is worth raising an Ancelotti-style eyebrow. We’ll see how this Pavard story develops.