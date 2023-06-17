Ajax looks set to poach talented youngster Eyüp Aydin from Bayern Munich

Ajax have a reputation for signing talented youngsters, developing them and selling them on for a lot of money. If reports are to be believed, they may have found another talented youngster. According to Florian Plettenberg, the Dutch giants have set their eyes on Bayern Munich’s 18-year-old Eyüp Aydin.

The midfield maestro has been in Bayern’s academy since 2017, having been promoted to Bayern’s U-23s, Bayern II, at the tender age of 16, but is now outgrowing that level, having completing his second season with the U-23s. That Aydin would be moving on has been an open secret for a while, because Aydin has just one year left on his contract, but the expectation was that Aydin would stay in Germany. A move to the Eredivisie would be a surprise.

Plettenberg reports that a move is still in its’ “early stage”, but that Ajax see him initially joining the second team and slowly being integrated into the first team. The expected price for Bayern II’s midfield lynchpin is 1 million euros.

The final word has likely not been spoken yet. But a departure somewhere seems inevitable. Hopefully he will flourish elsewhere like he has in Munich.