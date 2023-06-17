Hansi Flick plans to recall Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller to the Germany national team

Germany are having a tough time getting anything going in this June international break — but Hansi Flick’s side are missing a number of the top and longest-tenured stars, whether due to injury or an agreed-upon break. Among those, Bayern Munich duo Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer loom largest.

But Flick confirmed that the pair are set to return in the next set of call-ups in the Fall. Via @iMiaSanMia:

Hansi Flick has told Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller to expect a call-up for September’s games against Japan and France. Both captains have set their sights on next year’s Euros.

The national team’s results lately have shown how much they’re missing the veterans, both for their quality on the field and their leadership off it. But it hasn’t been smooth sailing for some time, even with everybody available — as two consecutive World Cup group stage exits show. Germany, as Neuer and Müller, face a tall task ahead of them in next summer’s European Championships on home soil.

At 37 and 33 (soon to be 34), Neuer and Müller are at a stage in their careers where their international careers are increasingly taxing, too. The September break will be a good chance for the long-tenured Germany stars to see where they're at in the national team setup before the Champions League season really kicks in.