The surprise acquisition that has Bayern Munich backing out of the defensive midfielder market

Bayern Munich’s failed pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice (likely off to Arsenal FC) — along with the removal of such long-shot options as Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo (likely off to Chelsea FC) — has the Bavarians easing off the gas when it comes to looking for a new number six. With Joshua Kimmich still set for a more advanced role under Thomas Tuchel next season, what gives?

A report from kicker’s Frank Linkesch offers (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) offers a clue:

Bayern will continue to monitor the market for a defensive midfielder, but the club’s bosses do not see themselves under pressure after the signing of Konrad Laimer and Raphaël Guerreiro. The latter is considered as a bargain and alternative in midfield [@FrankLinkesch, @kicker]

Both Laimer (RB Leipzig) and Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) are arriving on free transfers — marquee players from the Bundesliga’s second- and third-placed teams in 2022/23, in fact. But it’s the Portuguese left-back Guerreiro whose role in the squad might be most intriguing.

Bayern, after all, have Alphonso Davies entrenched as the starter at left-back, and Guerreiro is probably too good to sit on the bench. Meanwhile, Guerreiro has been something of a revelation at BVB with forays into central midfield — and it looks like Bayern can see his qualities there as well.

Is it enough to be a regular partner for Joshua Kimmich? Where will Laimer, Leon Goretzka, and Ryan Gravenberch — if he stays — stack up in the rotation? It’s going to be an intriguing season for Bayern’s midfield, and don’t be surprised if the activity has already concluded with the transfer window not even officially open.

Want more info on the striker debate? What about the rumors of Declan Rice to Bayern Munich? Well, look no further than our newest podcast episode! We talk transfers in this one, and it goes rather in-depth. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.