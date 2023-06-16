Bayern Munich inks professional contract with youth center-back Tarek Buchmann

Bayern Munich has reached an agreement with Tarek Buchmann on a professional contract per a release from the club (available on FCBayern.com)

FC Bayern have given academy product Tarek Buchmann a professional contract through to 2026. The 18-year-old defender joined the club from Augsburg in 2019 at U16 level and has since come through all the youth teams at Bayern. He made 18 competitive appearances (one goal) for the U19s last season, including five in the UEFA Youth League. Buchmann made his international debut for Germany’s U18s in March and has a total of 13 youth caps.

Buchmann becomes the latest youth defender to be given a professional deal, but he will be hoping to fare better with his progression at the center-back spot than some of the previous campus stalwarts:

Buchmann, who still looks really young, is going to work to see if he can find a spot in Bayern Munich’s rotation for next season, though he knows it will be a battle. Regardless, he will surely train with the first team and gain invaluable experience (BFW Editor’s Note: Buchmann looks like an extremely tall seven-year-old, who just got handed his favorite player’s jersey as he was walking off the pitch in the pic. We all need some of that youth serum!).

“It’s a big honor for me to sign by first professional contract at FC Bayern. I know what a privilege it is to play for this club. The club has always supported and promoted me in a top way. I feel great trust. At the same time, I see it as my first duty to continue working hard on myself. I want to take my chance in every training session and game in order to have a successful journey together with FC Bayern,” Buchmann said.

