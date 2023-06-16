 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
What’s old is new? Bayern Munich could be considering Pierre-Emile Højbjerg for a midfield role

Could Bayern Munich look to an old friend for midfield help?

By CSmith1919
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Bayern Munich is reportedly in the hunt for a midfielder and could be looking to an old friend to bolster its ranks.

Liverpool FC’s Thiago Alcantara?

Not quite, but if you guessed Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, you would be correct — at least according to the Sport Bild duo of Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl.

Højbjerg, a 27-year-old Dane who spent 2012 through 2016 with Bayern Munich (with loan spells at FC Augsburg and Schalke 04), could be the next man up on the list (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has been discussed at Bayern and is on the list of potential midfield signings. The club has contacts with Højbjerg’s agent Pini Zahavi.

According to Transfermarkt, Højbjerg played the defensive midfield position for 31 of his 44 appearances last season, which makes this a very interesting proposition — especially considering Højbjerg’s history with the club.

Could this be the just the move that the Bavarians need? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

