Bayern Munich out on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, ready to ramp up pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani

The price was too high for Bayern Munich.

Football, Italian Serie A: SSC Napoli vs US Sampdoria Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

According to Fabrizio Romano (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has taken itself out of the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhem.

Ultimately, the Italian club’s €150 million asking price was just too steep for the Bavarians:

Bayern are out of the race for Victor Osimhen - too expensive. Napoli want €150m.

However, that exit does not mean that Bayern Munich’s hunt for a new striker is over. In fact, it really just means that the Rekordmeister is going to intensify its efforts to ink Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Randal Kolo Muani per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern are set to intensify their efforts for Randal Kolo Muani. The club is considering including player(s) in a potential deal with Frankfurt, though it remains to be seen whether Eintracht can afford to pay Bayern players’ wages.

Eintracht Frankfurt is rumored to want €100 million for Kolo Muani, but that price could go higher. Eintracht Frankfurt is reportedly trying to sign the Frenchman to a contract extension, which would put more leverage in their favor.

In any event, Bayern Munich will be paying a boatload either way if a deal goes through.

