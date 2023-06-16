Not going anywhere for a while? PSG in no rush to make bid for Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez has made it clear that he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer. He wants to be able to leave the club so that in can join Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window and he has clearly relayed this message to Bayern’s front office. PSG is losing Sergio Ramos this summer and wants to bring in another center back, and now Bayern will be on the hunt for a left-footed center back to replace Hernandez.

Bayern was facing a crucial timetable with Hernandez since his contract is set to expire next June. They wanted a concrete decision on whether he was going to accept a contract extension offer and stay in Munich, or if he definitely wanted to leave during the summer transfer window. They have their answer now, but according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG still has some business of their own to sort out before they submit an official bid to Bayern for Hernandez.

Per Romano, PSG wants to try to find solutions for both Layvin Kurzawa and Juan Bernat. Bernat’s contract expires in June 2025 while Kurzawa has returned to the club after a loan spell with Fulham in the Premier League that was plagued by troubling injury problems. Neither player is in favor at PSG and the club wants to offload them before they make an official offer for Hernandez.

Romano also reports that Bayern is still waiting on discussing the conditions of a potential deal and that they are well aware of the player’s intention to leave the club for the Ligue 1 champions. As of now, it just seems to be a waiting game until PSG are able to find clubs for both Bernat and Kurzawa to go to. They’re heavily linked with signing both Milan Skriniar and Manuel Ugarte in addition to Hernandez, so they need to free up both space and cash to accommodate the moves the want to make.

For Bayern’s sake, it’s essentially a waiting game, but they need to ensure they are actively pursuing an ample replacement for him. Sky Italy had reported that they’re a leading candidate to get the signature of South Korean international Kim Min-jae from SSC Napoli, but nothing at this stage is concrete yet.