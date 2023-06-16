Poland vs Germany: Lineups are out! Schlotterbeck benched, but the back three continues!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups!

Germany XI against Poland:



ter Stegen -

Kehrer, Thiaw, Rüdiger -

Hofmann, Kimmich ©, Can, Henrichs -

Wirtz, Musiala -

Havertz pic.twitter.com/PyNtICbWTh — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 16, 2023

Germany are in a bit of a tailspin. While friendlies are hardly indicative of a team’s real performance, Hansi Flick has his work cut out getting these lads into shape before Euro 2024. The draw to Poland was a sobering moment for the Germans — despite boasting stars from the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and more, they just barely managed to scrape a draw.

Will today’s game be different? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Match Info

Location: National Stadium Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

