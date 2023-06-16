Weekend Warm-up: Outgoing Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez...torched; Cheslea’s Kai Havertz might have to choose between Bayern and Arsenal; Bayern might be out of Randal Kolo Muani sweepstakes; and MORE!

Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau is often one of the first journalists to break Bayern Munich news, but he took some time to offer a perspective on outgoing defender Lucas Hernandez and, well, you might need a fire extinguisher ready to put the absolute torch job that just went down.

Hau started by reiterating what has become evident — Hernandez wants out:

Lucas Hernández is fed up with FC Bayern. The team knows that, Thomas Tuchel and those responsible know that. FC Bayern should no longer be interested in Lucas Hernández and must accept a convincing offer from Paris as soon as it comes — with a kiss.

That’s fair for sure. Hernandez wants out and Bayern Munich should accept a deal from Paris Saint-Germain that the Bavarians find to be fair. From there, Hau takes a flamethrower to Hernandez:

Not only because the 27-year-old is prone to injury and is not one of the absolute world class in his position, given his previous performances in the Bayern jersey. But above all, because FC Bayern urgently needs more players who fully identify with the club and with the Tuchel project. Players who form an axis and can become real leaders. It is normal and understandable that Hernández is carefully examining his options after four years in Munich. The fact that he gives very little to the club’s years of support in difficult times — in the case of injuries and the charge of assault against his former partner — is weak in character and ungrateful. In this respect, he would basically fit perfectly into the mercenary oasis of Paris.

It’s even getting hot over here and I’m half a world away! There is more as Hau indicates that the signing of Hernandez — and his hefty salary — was one of the reasons that David Alaba left for Real Madrid:

FC Bayern was wrong about Hernández. Although he never shied away from a duel: the left-footed player didn’t justify the record transfer fee of 80 million euros transferred to Atlético Madrid, nor the high salary of over 15 million euros, which permanently damaged the club’s salary structure. David Alaba — a top performer and identification figure for years went to Real Madrid because Hernández earned significantly more than he did without having done anything for Bayern. Other stars and their advisors also took the Hernández salary as a benchmark during contract negotiations — often with the argument that the French world champion in the triple triumph in 2020 under Hansi Flick was far from a regular place. And that’s one of the reasons why Hernández — if his increasingly likely transfer to PSG goes through — will be remembered as a bet on the future that failed miserably.

That was an absolute evisceration.

I think Hernandez performed better than Hau gave him credit for, but I also understand how that contract might have created some unrest and potentially caused some players to start looking elsewhere.

Hernandez is a dynamic talent on the field. Injuries and some off the field issues have tarnished his legacy a little bit for sure, but he is a world class player when healthy.

In the end, was Hernandez worth the time, money, and unrest? It could be a good debate.

Doubt seeping in on Kolo Muani move as PSG ramps up pursuit

This has been a week of “lost transfers” in a lot of ways, but Bayern Munich could be scratching one more name off of its list: Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

According to RTL (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is “out of the race” and a move is “off the table”:

As per @RTL_com, Bayern are out of the race for Randal Kolo Muani. According to the player’s entourage, a move to Munich is off the table.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg had a slightly more optimistic take on the story, but the specter of PSG is definitely looming:

There is no hot contact between FC Bayern and the management of Kolo Muani at this stage. More on this tonight in our show Transfer Update: Main reason: They won’t pay the price Krösche demands — around €100m. #SGE But there’s a feeling that Bayern and Kolo-Muani is not 100 % off. Instead, @PSG_inside is pushing for Kolo-Muani! But no offer yet. @SkySportDE

Bayern Munich has been rumored to not have interest in Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović and reportedly took itself out of the race for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen due the the cost. If Bayern Munich passes on Kolo Muani, whose next?

Well...

Bayern in or out on Havertz?

Bayern Munich might — or might not — be in for Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz.

It was just last week that I was detailing my “Spidey Sense” (as the old saying goes, even a broken clock is right twice a day) that the Bavarians could make a move for the Germany international, but now it really might be on the table.

Or not...I guess it depends on who you believe.

According to Sky Sport report Florian Plettenberg, though, Bayern Munich is not going to compete for the Germany international:

Arsenal is really considering a transfer of #Havertz for summer. Talks proceeding well - confirmed. Havertz, keen to join @Arsenal ➡️ Understand the price valuation is around £60m now ➡️ A move to Arsenal is more realistic than to #RealMadrid now ➡️ FC Bayern has no plans to enter the race. Still a top relation to his agency ROOF (Mané, Laimer) but the club has other plans.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein, another respected journo, had sources indicating that Bayern Munich did want to bring Havertz back to his homeland, while Fabrizio Romano also acknowledged how close Havertz and Arsenal were getting:

Understand Kai Havertz has given green light to Arsenal contract bid after positive indications #AFC



No problem on personal terms.



Arsenal & Chelsea in contact — no chance for £75m but Chelsea will be flexible.



Bayern, informed… but still quiet.



Real 100% out of the race. pic.twitter.com/vG4WRfzgJ4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl are reporting that Bayern Munich is “in” for Havertz, but also reports that Arsenal could have an edge:

Bayern are in for Kai Havertz, as a German international - with just 2 years left on his contract. But Arsenal is a much more serious option. Havertz's preference is to stay in the Premier League [@altobelli13, @cfbayern, Bayern-Insider] pic.twitter.com/TlslJxc0l4 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 16, 2023

Bayern Munich potentially losing two transfer targets to Arsenal would be a bitter pill to swallow — regardless of how you feel about Declan Rice or Havertz. With pursuits of Osimhen, Kolo Muani, and Vlahović not looking great at the moment, will the Bavarians make a last minute blitz to block a deal with Arsenal?

Bayern unhappy with Xavi

As expected, FC Barcelona manager Xavi’s recent quotes about Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich did not go over well at Säbener Straße per Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Xavi’s public statements about Joshua Kimmich did not go down well at Bayern.

We all figured this was going to happen. Surely, Uli Hoeneß is sharpening his verbal knives now!