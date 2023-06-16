Jamal Musiala takes dig at Bayern Munich teammate Joshua Kimmich’s mentality

Joshua Kimmich is known for his fiery mentality and his drive to succeed and while it’s good that he shows passion, it can be troublesome at times. So much that Bayern Munich teammate Jamal Musiala thinks that Kimmich might be a bit of a control freak:

Joshua Kimmich is the hungriest player at FC Bayern. He’s angry even when he loses a small game in training. He’s incredibly hungry, sometimes maybe too hungry (laughs). Everyone can look up to his mentality”. [On being asked about Kimmich moving to FC Barcelona]: “He’s a role model for other players and has the Bayern DNA. I definitely cannot imagine that he would leave”. – Sport Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Kimmich is basically the modern day reincarnation of Stefan Effenberg in terms of personality on the field: you do not want to cross him (piss him off). That said, Josh might need to change his approach a tiny bit.