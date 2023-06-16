Breaking: Bayern Munich in talks to acquire Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker

Woah, woah, woah. Bayern Munich are acquiring who now?

ESPN is reporting this afternoon that the German Rekordmeister are “in talks” with Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker, who is under contract through 2024. The pacy 33-year-old England international amassed over 2700 minutes in all competitions for the Citizens last year but is apparently not part of Pep Guardiola’s long-term plans.

Enter Thomas Tuchel. Since landing in Bavaria this Spring after his Chelsea FC exit, Tuchel has seen Bayern linked with a number of players from the English Premier League. But the links to Walker look concrete, and the reporting suggests a move may soon materialize.

Walker is still a top-class player but at 33 could be in the waning years of his career at top-level. His value on the market in this transfer window should reflect that — Transfermarkt estimates him at 15m. Still, his value to City in their Champions League-winning campaign is a strong indication of how much he still has to offer.

Bayern, at least for now, have Noussair Mazraoui and Benjamin Pavard at right-back, but Pavard is among the candidates to depart this summer. Two-way fullback João Cancelo, Bayern’s last acquisition from Manchester City on loan, also isn’t expected to return.

A Walker acquisition would replenish the squad numbers in defense — and the Englishman should expect to feature regularly under Tuchel as well. Speedy, versatile, and even capable of some cover at center-back, Walker checks a lot of boxes in the fast-changing picture of Bayern’s defensive line.

Want more info on the striker debate? What about the rumors of Declan Rice to Bayern Munich?

