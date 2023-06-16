Bayern Munich prospect Paul Wanner to go on loan in 2023/24?

Paul Wanner’s promotion to the Bayern Munich senior team didn’t result in quite as many minutes as he might have hoped. With just two bench appearances each in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, the 2022/23 campaign was a hopeful but light introduction to the big leagues for the seventeen-year-old.

With minutes still at a premium, especially in attacking midfield, Wanner now might get a chance to take his next steps on the pitch elsewhere, per kicker’s Frank Linkesch, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Paul Wanner is expected to be loaned out this summer in order to get match practice elsewhere and mature as a player [@FrankLinkesch, @kicker]

Wanner’s loan location will be of considerable interest to Bayern as well as Germany fans. The exciting young talent is the subject of a senior national team tug-of-war between Germany and Austria, which has already invited him to camps.

In any case, Wanner looks unlikely to chart Jamal Musiala’s path to the Bayern XI next year. Bayern’s attacking midfield options for Thomas Tuchel will include Musiala, Thomas Müller, and talents like Ryan Gravenberch if he stays.

But with how highly the club seems to think of Wanner, don’t be surprised to see him back at Säbener Straße before too long.