Here are Bayern Munich’s options for a left-footed center-back

Things are moving quickly for Bayern Munich and Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae, but reportedly the club still has other players on its radar. And with more than one outgoing center-back possible, perhaps the Serie A won’t be the end of Bayern’s transfer window action in defense.

From Tz’s Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Kim Min-jae is an option - but ideally Bayern would like to replace Hernández with a left-footed centre-back. [Villareal’s] Pau Torres has been appreciated by the club for a long time. Bayern also like Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven. No chance for [Inter Milan’s Alessandro] Bastoni [@kessler_philipp, @mano_bonke]

What’s the deal with these left-footed center-backs? Passing angles. It’s not a requirement but a plus to have a mixed set of strong feet in the backline during build-up. And without Hernández, who is expected to move to PSG, Bayern would have no left-footed central defenders even with the addition of Kim.

Another way Kim doesn’t replace Hernández is the Frenchman’s flexibility to play at left-back. While Torres is likely financially out of reach given a history of interest from top Premier League clubs, Van de Ven is an intriguing name — only 22, and comfortable in wider positions and further up field as well. However, he recently extended his contract to 2027 and is therefore probably less likely to move in this window.

