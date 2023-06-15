Poland vs Germany: Lineups, team news, Hansi Flick under pressure, and more!

So after that near-disaster against Ukraine, Germany gear up for a minor showdown against neighbors Poland, in a game that has gained renewed significance given the dismal state of the national team at the moment. Hansi Flick needs his team to show a positive reaction on the pitch, or else the buildup to Euro 2024 will look more like a funeral procession.

Team news

Timo Werner and Lukas Klostermann have been ruled out of the game with injuries, while Ilkay Gundogan and Robin Gosens have joined the team after competing in the Champions League final. The lineup is not expected to see many changes, though it’s anyone’s guess whether Hansi Flick will persist with the back three setup that so easily let in goals vs Ukraine.

Kai Havertz may start up top instead of Niclas Fullkrug, supported by Jamal Musiala and Julian Brandt. Assuming another 3-4-3 style setup, Joshua Kimmich and Ilkay Gundogan may be the preferred midfielders, but we have no way of knowing whether Flick may be considering Emre Can as an option as well.

David Raum may drop to the bench in favor of Robin Gosens, but the rest of the defense could remain unchanged. That would mean Borussia Dortmund’s Marius Wolf on the right, with Nico Schlotterbeck, Antonio Rudiger, and Matthias Ginter.

Here is what the lineup could look like:

Interested in more German national team content? Then why not check out our postgame review of the 3-3 draw versus Ukraine? We talk about what went wrong for Hansi Flick and his men and whether the back three is really the way forward. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support! Also, if you like what you hear, please do vote for us on the World Soccer Talk — Best Club Podcast award. We’re currently holding a slim lead over an MLS podcast and we need all the support we can get. Please go vote!