Report: Bayern Munich has contacted agent for Villarreal center-back Pau Torres

Bayern Munich is facing a crisis on its backline, as the talented and versatile French duo of Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez both appear set to leave the club this summer.

When the reality of that news hit club executives, the team seems to have gone into overdrive to explore options for replacements. Ideally, the club is said to want a left-footed center-back and the Bavarians might be dusting off some old scouting reports as one of the names mentioned in the latest rumors is Villarreal’s Pau Torres.

Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau has the latest information on a player, who piqued Bayern Munich’s interest back in 2021:

According to SPORT1 information, another candidate has aroused Bayern’s interest - and may fit the profile they are looking for even better. His name: Pau Torres! The Spaniard, who plays for Villarreal FC, is in his prime at 26 and, as a left-footed player, would be ideal to take Hernández’s place. As SPORT1 learned, the people of Munich are already in contact with Torres’ management and have expressed their interest during a first scan. The player himself can also imagine a change – unlike Declan Rice from West Ham United, who was recently also associated with Bayern for the six position.

That seems like a natural fit, right?

Perhaps, but Bayern Munich is not the only club in hot pursuit of Torres. Juventus and Aston Villa are also interested in the Spaniard. Like every other potential pursuit in this transfer window, the Bavarians will have to fight this one out to get their man.