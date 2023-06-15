 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! We did a postgame review of Germany's dismal performance versus Ukraine! Skip the highlights and click here to listen to our breakdown of what went wrong with Hansi Flick's men at the Weserstadion.

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich has contacted agent for Villarreal center-back Pau Torres

A left-footed center-back is on Bayern Munich’s wish list.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Villarreal CF v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich is facing a crisis on its backline, as the talented and versatile French duo of Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez both appear set to leave the club this summer.

When the reality of that news hit club executives, the team seems to have gone into overdrive to explore options for replacements. Ideally, the club is said to want a left-footed center-back and the Bavarians might be dusting off some old scouting reports as one of the names mentioned in the latest rumors is Villarreal’s Pau Torres.

Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau has the latest information on a player, who piqued Bayern Munich’s interest back in 2021:

According to SPORT1 information, another candidate has aroused Bayern’s interest - and may fit the profile they are looking for even better. His name: Pau Torres! The Spaniard, who plays for Villarreal FC, is in his prime at 26 and, as a left-footed player, would be ideal to take Hernández’s place. As SPORT1 learned, the people of Munich are already in contact with Torres’ management and have expressed their interest during a first scan.

The player himself can also imagine a change – unlike Declan Rice from West Ham United, who was recently also associated with Bayern for the six position.

That seems like a natural fit, right?

Perhaps, but Bayern Munich is not the only club in hot pursuit of Torres. Juventus and Aston Villa are also interested in the Spaniard. Like every other potential pursuit in this transfer window, the Bavarians will have to fight this one out to get their man.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 157 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works