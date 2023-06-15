Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 49 — Is Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich really annoying his teammates?; Bayern’s complicated defensive situation; and MORE!

The summer transfer window has not even opened yet, but things are wild at Bayern Munich. There is plenty to discuss, so let’s get right to it. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

RIP to Bayern Munich’s hopes for Declan Rice and maybe Dušan Vlahović.

Is Joshua Kimmich driving his teammates crazy with his on-field antics and backroom politics?

Bayern Munich is losing Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard. Dayot Upamecano and Noussair Mazraoui are rumored to be unhappy. Even Alphonso Davies’ contract extension went from “sure thing” to “uh-oh.” What can the Bavarians do...let’s look at the options — and there are plenty of good ones at center-back (maybe even some who can unseat Upamecano or De Ligt).

