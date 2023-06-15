 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Weekend Warm-up Podcast is out! Click here to listen!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 49 — Is Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich really annoying his teammates?; Bayern’s complicated defensive situation; and MORE!

Bayern Munich? Germany? We are all about that action, boss!

By CSmith1919
/ new
Germany v Romania - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The summer transfer window has not even opened yet, but things are wild at Bayern Munich. There is plenty to discuss, so let’s get right to it. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • RIP to Bayern Munich’s hopes for Declan Rice and maybe Dušan Vlahović.
  • Is Joshua Kimmich driving his teammates crazy with his on-field antics and backroom politics?
  • Bayern Munich is losing Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard. Dayot Upamecano and Noussair Mazraoui are rumored to be unhappy. Even Alphonso Davies’ contract extension went from “sure thing” to “uh-oh.” What can the Bavarians do...let’s look at the options — and there are plenty of good ones at center-back (maybe even some who can unseat Upamecano or De Ligt).

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 160 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works