The futures of Ryan Gravenberch and Leon Goretzka at Bayern Munich are dim

Bayern Munich have (finally) signed Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig, but what does that mean for Ryan Gravenberch and Leon Goretzka? The Dutchman and German are down in the midfield pecking order and is likely to leave the club, but who goes first? It could be “Gravenbench”:

Quotes are from Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk via @iMiaSanMia

Ryan Gravenberch was considered not for sale by Hasan Salihamidžić. Now after the latter’s departure, all depends on Thomas Tuchel. Liverpool remain very interested. If one had to go, Gravenberch is more likely to leave the club than Goretzka.

Although Gravenberch could beat Goretzka to the exit at Sabener Straße, the former Schalke midfielder might reconsider if coach Thomas Tuchel will not use him as much:

Bayern expect a decision on Leon Goretzka’s future to be made very late in the summer. It depends on new signing(s) in midfield. Goretzka wants to stay, but if he notices that Tuchel does not count on him from pre-season, then he’d reconsider.

Let’s just hope that Laimer is compatible with Joshua Kimmich.