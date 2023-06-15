 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Leroy Sané will stay at Bayern Munich; transfer away not an option

By R.I.P. London Teams
Bayern Munich - Turbine Potsdam Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Recently, we’ve heard rumors that Leroy Sané could leave Bayern Munich but it looks like that’s not happening…at least during this summer’s transfer window:

Leroy Sané has decided to stay at Bayern next season. From the player’s point of view, a move away this summer is not an option. He wants to continue at Bayern and recommend himself for a starting spot at Euro 2024. Sané is aware he has to deliver to earn his spot.

In summer 2024, a move after the Euros is conceivable. Sané’s contract runs until 2025. He could then reassess the situation - and possibly move abroad. Bayern would have to sell next year if Sané doesn’t extend.

– Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Sané knows that he has to show some clout if his goal is to make Hansi Flick’s squad for Euro 2024 (of which Germany are hosts), but the former Manchester City player will consider a move abroad after that and Bayern might have to sell if they don’t want yet another player leaving on a free transfer.

