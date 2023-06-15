Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in Sofyan Amrabat might have been the brainchild of Michael Reschke

When Bayern Munich exited the race for West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice, it was widely-assumed that the club would be looking for another option to fill what the club has identified as a void on the roster.

However, that might not be the case. Bayern Munich likely does not rate any of the available options high enough to actually pursue them.

It was odd, though, to see that the club might still be “monitoring” Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat despite the news. If you had questions about that, you might have been on to something.

Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) is reporting that Bayern Munich was never really interested in Amrabat after all and — here is the kicker — the whole rumor might have been pushed by Michael Reschke, who has some interest in finding Amrabat a more high-profile club:

Sofyan Amrabat was offered to Bayern by Michael Reschke, former Bayern technical director and now director at CAA Stellar, the agency representing the midfielder. Amrabat hasn’t been a priority target as his profile is not considered to be what the club is looking for.

Reschke, of course, has been mentioned as one of the names under consideration for the sporting director job at Bayern Munich.